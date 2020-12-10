AMORY – A holiday event planned for Dec. 11 through Amory Main Street – the Cookie Stroll – is still planned through participating merchants, while a free movie at Frisco Park is canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
“Merchants along Main Street will be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with cookies and extended shopping hours. Junior Auxiliary’s plans for the second movie night at the park are iffy due to the increase in COVID infections reported,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
She said a free movie at the park Nov. 14 was a great success with as many as 150 people estimated in the audience.
During last week’s board meeting, Mayor Brad Blalock mentioned Gov. Tate Reeves’ mandate for Monroe County, which includes a mask mandate and limiting crowds at outdoor events to 50 people.