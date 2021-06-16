AMORY – Two local entities will collaborate June 17 for this year’s second free movie at Frisco Park. Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department will show the 1998 Disney remake of “The Parent Trap,” which stars Lindsay Lohan.
While the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., participating Main Street merchants will host sidewalk sales from 2 until 7 p.m. that day.
“It’s a great way for Amory Main Street to pair with park and rec. where we can all work together and bring people out in the community while offering a little shopping incentive,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Last month’s screening of “The Sandlot” attracted approximately 70 people, and another free outdoor movie is planned for next month.
People may bring their own chairs, blankets and picnic-style food for June 17’s movie.