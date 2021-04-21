AMORY – An Amory Main Street event April 24 will offer crawfish, live music, kids activities and other festivities at Vinegar Bend through Mudbugs on Main. Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle said the one-day event has something for the whole family.
“This is not taking the place of the Railroad Festival. The festival will return in 2022,” she said.
Mudbugs on Main will get underway beginning with live music at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Plato’s Porch, which is a reincarnation of the Blue Light Trav’lers, will perform from 4 until 7 p.m. Country performers Chance Moore and the 2nd Chance Band will play from 7 until 10 p.m.
“Just follow the crowd to the Vinegar Bend end of Main Street. The parking lot across from Danny’s Tire and the Windows Center for the Arts will be blocked off for pedestrians to find crawfish and shrimp, as well as a beer garden. The beer garden will be a closed area for adults to purchase and drink beer,” Riddle said.
There will be a separate kids zone with inflatables and games for kids and their families to enjoy.
Tickets, which are $20 each, are available for crawfish or shrimp combos. Shrimp meals include a pound of shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and one canned drink, while the crawfish option provides two pounds of crawfish with the same sides.
“You only have to purchase a ticket to eat. If you want to come hang out and not eat crawfish or shrimp, you do not have to purchase a ticket,” Riddle said.
Tickets are available at Alfa Insurance, The Coffee Pot, Kella Boutique, East Amory Community Center, the Amory Main Street office and Crawdaddy’s Crawfish catering truck.
“With the help of our amazing board members, volunteers, sponsors and city workers, we look forward to putting on this new, exciting event in hopes to continue it for years to come,” Riddle said. “The money raised will help to continue the efforts of Amory Main Street, Inc. to beautify our downtown district, promote our local small businesses and host more events like this one – making Amory the town everyone wants to visit and no one can forget.”