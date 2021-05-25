AMORY – Amory Main Street will celebrate National Hamburger Day by hosting Burgers at the Bend May 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.
“Get downtown and celebrate National Hamburger Day a day early. The friendly staff at Bill’s Hamburgers is happy to serve you one of their famous burgers, with or without,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
During the event, Plato’s Porch will perform at Vinegar Bend’s pocket park, where Brown Eyes Bakery will provide a selection of sweets.
Riddle encourages everyone to shop at local merchants before the event starts.