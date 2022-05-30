AMORY – The recent addition of artistic metal cutouts depicting Engine 1529 is adding a unique look for Amory Main Street. The initial signs, unveiled earlier in May, are located in front of Frisco Park.
"The 1529 train project by Amory Main Street, Inc. is a way to bring vibrance to our downtown district," said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle, who was inspired by Tupelo’s guitars throughout town.
The metal trains were designed by MAGCOR, formerly known as Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation. The trains were painted by different local artists and sponsored by local groups, including the City of Amory and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. Others sponsored signs in memory of Judy Baxter and Pat Patterson.
"Our organization is thankful for our sponsors and support that we receive. Thank you to the mayor and board of alderman for approving this project and the city employees who helped with the install of the trains.
“These are not the last of the trains that will be placed down Main. We are actively seeking sponsors as well as artist who want to leave their mark on Amory,” Riddle said.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a train cutout is asked to contact Riddle at (662) 640-9733 or via email at amorymainstreet@gmail.com