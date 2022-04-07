From clothes to furniture to sports equipment, there will be plenty of treasures to find this weekend through citywide yard sales in Amory and Nettleton.

Amory will waive yard sale permit fees April 8-9 for residents. The citywide yard sale coincides with the timing of the Railroad Festival.

Nettleton will host its citywide yard sale April 7-9. Residents do not have to have permits to host yard sales.

The spring yard sales in both cities are the biggest widespread yard sales in the county outside of October’s Trash and Treasures Tenn-Tom Yard Sale.

