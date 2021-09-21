AMORY – Meadowood Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Lloyd Sweatt is an Amory connection to the Cross of Monroe County project planned to be erected in Aberdeen. He first saw one of these installations while traveling to Birmingham, Alabama.
Sweatt got acquainted with the promoters of a similar cross project in Prentiss County through his daughter who lives there.
“Local resident Deryl Saylors and his brother, Kerry ‘K-Boy’ Saylors, led the effort to get the Booneville cross built,” Sweatt said. “K-Boy is the father of Amory residents Laura Gibson and Sharla Saylors. He was also involved in the beginnings of the Aberdeen initiative when he passed away suddenly.”
Evelyn Thompson, who is one of the organizers of the Cross of Monroe County, said the Saylors brothers provided information to her and fellow organizer Bo Robinson for putting together the Monroe County campaign, but they were not directly involved in promoting it.
Sweatt was called upon to officiate Kerry’s funeral in August. He was a Prentiss County native.
“He wanted to leave a reminder to all where he was from and what he believed in,” Sweatt said. “He knew it costs money but he was convinced that there are people out there who are vested in causes that will outlast them.”
Sweatt personally endorses the Cross of Monroe County project and shares the sentiments of Thompson and Robinson in that the cross is a universal symbol of our Christian faith.
Thompson is grateful for Sweatt’s support.
“He is a fellow Christian and passionate about this project,” she said.
Thompson met Sweatt at a grief workshop hosted at his church earlier this year.
“Although we have our differences, it’s a way to bring believers together,” Sweatt said. “It’s not an idol, but rather a reminder to us just like the Lord’s Supper.”
The impact of such a structure extends beyond the community of faith.
“It will make you stop and think. It will be good for north Mississippi, not just Monroe County,” he said.
Donations for the project are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation and can be mailed to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Donations should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.