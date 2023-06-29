AMORY – Vinegar Bend Blues Alley pocket park recently began hosting a weekly farmers market featuring Mississippi-grown produce. Since it began, it has been held closer to the weekends while supplies last.
For the most up-to-date information with days and times of operation, check out the Mississippi Grown Farmers Market Facebook group.
“We’re winging it as we go. We don’t have any set plans for anything,” said Tom Roberts, who has offered both homegrown vegetables and produce from south Mississippi.
He talked about plans for an evening farmers market at the Fourth of July featuring live music.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&