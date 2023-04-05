mcj-2022-rr-fest-photos-carnival.jpg

People walk through the PBJ Happee Days Show carnival during last year's Amory Railroad Festival. This year's event, which was scheduled for mid-April, is postponed due to the recent tornado. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

AMORY – This year’s Amory Railroad Festival is postponed due to March 24’s tornado, which caused significant damage throughout the city, including areas utilized by the festival.

