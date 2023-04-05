AMORY – This year’s Amory Railroad Festival is postponed due to March 24’s tornado, which caused significant damage throughout the city, including areas utilized by the festival.
The event was scheduled for April 13-16 and was to include music headliners Billingsley, Little Texas and World Turning Band: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, along with normal staples, such as the carnival, arts and crafts, a 5K and car show.
“We’re not going to say canceled, but it’s off,” said Mayor Corey Glenn during a meeting of the Amory Board of Aldermen last week.
Committee members posted the following statement on the festival’s Facebook page:
“Our great city is hurting right now in unimaginable ways and is in need of continued support and uplifting prayers! Now is not the time for festivals but time to reach out a helping hand. This year’s Railroad Festival is officially postponed until further notice. Thanks to so many people working so hard to get our city back on its feet! Amory will survive and will be back stronger than ever. When the appropriate time comes, the festival will be back. Until that time comes, we will be helping our fellow citizens and encourage you to do the same.”
The festival returned in 2022 following a two-year pause due to COVID-19 issues.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.