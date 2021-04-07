AMORY – In January, the Amory Railroad Festival committee halted further planning of the festival due to uncertainty regarding COVID-19. Last week, it officially announced through the Amory Railroad Festival Facebook page there will not be a festival this year.
The event is scheduled to return in 2022.
“We ask that you continue to show your support for the RRF and for other community events that will be happening between now and then. We live in the best community and we want the world to see that love and support as we anticipate the 2022 Amory Railroad Festival,” the post stated.
First held in 1979, the Amory Railroad Festival has drawn thousands of visitors annually leading up to COVID-19 last spring. The pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, and implementing a plan was not feasible for 2021, given the magnitude of the festival.
The festival committee clarified through its Facebook post it hosts the festival rather than the City of Amory. The post also clarified April 24’s Mudbugs on Main, sponsored by Amory Main Street, is not being held as a substitute for the Railroad Festival.