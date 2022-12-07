mcj-2022-12-07-news-gingerbread-exhibit

Amory High School culinary arts student Madison Sykes works on her gingerbread house, which is among several on display beginning this week at Amory Regional Museum. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – A mainstay Christmas tradition begins this week at the Amory Regional Museum through a gingerbread house exhibit featuring the talents of Amory High School culinary arts students.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you