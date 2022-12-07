AMORY – A mainstay Christmas tradition begins this week at the Amory Regional Museum through a gingerbread house exhibit featuring the talents of Amory High School culinary arts students.
“These kids have designed these themselves. A lot of them have drawn their patterns themselves. They’ve made the gingerbread, they’ve cooked it, and they’ve put it all together. It’s all their vision. All I do is walk around and be the problem-solver,” said culinary arts instructor Susan Langford.
The gingerbread houses, set to be in place late afternoon Dec. 7, will be on display through the first week of January. The museum, located at 801 3rd St. S, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“[Museum director] Wayne [Knox] said people were asking this summer when they’d be back,” Langford said.
After a two-year pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gingerbread house exhibit returned last year. While there are a couple of locally-inspired pieces this year, Langford’s plan for next year is for the exhibit to be strictly Amory landmarks.
This year’s exhibit includes a barge, a re-creation of the Amory High School field house, churches, a hot chocolate truck, cabins, a tiki hut and a toy store.
“People should come and see the different things these kids learn. This is a big deal for these kids to see their work on display. None of them may ever go into culinary, but they’ve learned life lessons,” Langford said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.