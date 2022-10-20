AMORY – The Amory Regional Museum recently received a new piece to add to its collection of permanent exhibits – a 1931 Ford Model A Coupe.
“It’s the largest piece here. It’s in phenomenal condition,” said museum director Wayne Knox.
The vehicle was donated by Mrs. Jane Cole and the Cole family. It was beautifully restored by the family before being donated to the museum for visitors to enjoy.
“The family reached out to us to see if we were interested in receiving the car as a donation to the museum. We were, of course,” Knox said.
He organized a plan to move the vehicle from the Cole’s garage to the museum.
“The first step was getting the car into the building. Our biggest challenge is limited space,” Knox said.
He consulted with building contractors to discuss all the details.
“We could not engage in any alterations or demolition work since the museum is a historic building,” Knox said.
The lobby had just enough space to house the car while still having enough circulation space for visitors to walk around it.
Knox expressed his appreciation R.W. Cantrell and the staff of the city maintenance shop for their assistance. The men at the shop, in turn, reached out to Loden’s Body Shop, which moved the car to the museum.
“We were able to get the car though the main entrance with ¾ inches to spare. We didn’t even have to take the doors off of the hinges,” he said.
The Ford Model A was one of the most common cars of its time, with nearly five million units manufactured in nine different body styles from 1928 through early 1932. The car donated by the Coles is black throughout, which was one of four standard colors available. The stately black car is accented by the wheels finished in bright red with broad whitewalls.
A reception/open house on a date to be determined is planned for the public to see the car in its new home.
“A couple of other exciting exhibit changes will be coming later in the fall as well,” Knox said.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&