mcj-2022-10-19-news-museum-car

Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox lifts the hood of a 1931 Ford Model A Coupe donated to the museum by the family of the late Dr. Robert Cole. The car is the largest donation received to date.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – The Amory Regional Museum recently received a new piece to add to its collection of permanent exhibits – a 1931 Ford Model A Coupe.

