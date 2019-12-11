AMORY – Between carriage rides, a cookie stroll and a movie in Frisco Park, Dec. 13’s Merry on Main, sponsored by Amory Main Street, will continue a series of holiday events throughout the county. It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown.
“This retail promotional event will be patterned after the cider sip. All stores will have last-minute bargains for shoppers,” said Amory Main Street director Alyssa Benedict, adding cards will be stamped and given out for a prize pack drawing.
Special fun things to see and do during the event include a visit by the Grinch to Brown Eyes Bakery, karaoke music at The Coffee Pot and the Christmas movie “Jingle All the Way” at 6 p.m., courtesy of the Amory Parks and Recreation Department.
Patrons at Brown Eyes Bakery will have the opportunity to decorate cookies with the Grinch.
A special mailbox for letters to Santa will be located at the Vinegar Bend Pocket Park, and Santa will come to collect the mail on Dec. 23.
Carriage rides on Main Street that were postponed by the threat of bad weather during Amory’s Christmas Open House weekend were rescheduled to go with the event.
The carriage rides will be available for $3 per person, boarding at Main and First Street at Renasant Bank. Rides may be pre-scheduled by email at AmoryMainStreet@gmail.com.
The movie and Christmas cookie stroll are free.