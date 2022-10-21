Two upcoming community events in the coming days will guarantee candy and fun for all ages. Smithville’s Autumn Fest will be held Oct. 22, while Amory Main Street’s ChiliFest is Oct. 25.
Chili, trunk-or-treating, a cake walk and a movie at Frisco Park are among activities planned for ChiliFest, which will be held from 5 until 8 p.m.
Booths and trunks will be spread out on Main Street between Frisco Park and Vinegar Bend for the annual fall event. There will also be cornhole games and a beer zone at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley.
Chili tasting for the evening is $10, and each person participating in the chili tasting must have his or her hand stamped at an entrance table. People will be required to show their stamped hand at each chili booth, and $1 drinks will be sold separately. All proceeds go back to the Amory Main Street, Inc. Project Fund.
Setup time for booths begins at 3 p.m., and judges will be tasting the chili beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Chili cooking teams will be recognized for People’s Choice and first-, second-, third-place spots. Winners will be announced later in the evening.
Adding to the activities, “The Addams Family” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at Frisco Park, and people should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will include On the Go Yogurt, Ole Southern Gourmet, cotton candy and other sweet treats.
The cake walk is a project of Amory Career and Technical Center’s culinary arts program, taught by Susan Langford. She expressed her appreciation to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce for providing ingredients for baked goods available through the cake walk.
There will be hotdogs, beer and blues music by Tommy Burt at the Vinegar Bend Blues Alley. Patrons of the beer garden are advised to consume all beer within the pocket park. Beer is not allowed in the street.
Main Street will be blocked off to traffic at 2 p.m. next Tuesday for setup, and people who normally park on Main Street should move their vehicles beyond the area leased for the event from Frisco Park to Vinegar Bend.
For more information, call (662) 640-9733 or email at amorymainstreet@gmail.com.
Saturday’s Autumn Fest, which is organized by the Smithville Events Committee, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. alongside Elm Street, near Memorial Park. Whereas it has previously featured a movie and arts and crafts vendors, this year’s event will strictly be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat.
“We’re encouraging individuals and businesses who want to set up a trunk to participate. There’s no charge required. Anyone wanting to do a trunk should set up between 4 and 4:30,” said Rita Shelton of the Smithville Events Committee.
Nov. 19’s Smithville Christmas Bizarre is next event the committee has planned. It will be held at the Smithville P.E. gym, and proceeds will benefit quality of life aspects for the town.
For more information, call Shelton at (662) 256-0495.
