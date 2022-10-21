mcj-2022-10-19-news-chili-autumn-fest

Attendees of last year's Amory Main Street ChiliFest walk by White Oak Realty's 50s-themed chili booth.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

Two upcoming community events in the coming days will guarantee candy and fun for all ages. Smithville’s Autumn Fest will be held Oct. 22, while Amory Main Street’s ChiliFest is Oct. 25.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you