AMORY – Due to COVID-19 restrictions, First United Methodist Church will host a drive-in worship service in lieu of a traditional service beginning Sunday. The 10 a.m. service will also be broadcast on 88.7 on the FM dial.
Amory's First United Methodist Church transitioning to drive-in service
Ray Van Dusen
