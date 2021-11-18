Several local entities are coordinating to try bringing brighter Christmases for children and the elderly alike through angel trees and donation efforts.
Diversicare of Amory is again benefiting from a partnership with Jamey and Trina Finley, who own and operate the Thompson Square location of Chick-fil-A in Tupelo. Their Golden Angel Tree is patterned after Salvation Army’s angel tree program for children.
The Golden Angel Tree program started the program in 1999 with only 53 angels. It now serves seven area nursing homes with more than 450 angels.
“The program is really just a small way of helping the community that has blessed us and our business throughout the years,” Trina said.
Diversicare residents pick as many as three items that total as much as $50. The list will be sent to Chick-fil-A for supporters to choose a name from the tree in the dining room and purchase gifts to return to the restaurant.
People can shop for items listed on the tag, which is usually three items. Common gifts include gowns/pajamas, T-shirts, socks, slippers, snacks, lotion, body wash and powder.
The deadline to bring gifts back to Chick-fil-A’s Thompson Square location is Dec. 11 with the tag attached preferably in a bag with handles. They can be handed to one of the employees serving customers in the parking lot.
Also gift cards work great and can be dropped off at the store and given to one of our managers. If a person or business would rather donate and let some of Chick-fil-A's helpers shop, visit thegoldenangeltree.squarespace.com.
The Care Center of Aberdeen has its own program to benefit its residents.
“We will have staff and church groups from around Aberdeen to adopt their angels at the Care Center of Aberdeen,” said activities director Latrece Blair.
Angel tree information cards will be available by calling the hospital’s front office at (662) 369-6431.
While the Care Center of Aberdeen’s adoption program has already begun, people are asked to return items by Dec. 14.
People are welcome to donate any item they’d like for the program.
Suggestions for those buying gifts for health care facilities residents include hairbrushes, combs, toboggans, socks, puzzle books, lap blankets and seat suits in large, XL and XXL sizes.
Items that are always useful for ladies include gowns up to size XL, nail polish and crochet thread. Any food treats must be individually wrapped store-bought items.
Aberdeen City Hall’s angel tree program begins Nov. 22, and gifts are due by Dec. 10. A tree is set up in the lobby of City Hall, allowing people to choose names with a list of gifts on them.
Gifts may be returned wrapped or unwrapped.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s angel tree program will again be limited to the in-house collaboration between the hospital and the Mississippi Department of Human Services this year rather than giving the public opportunities to adopt angels, according to patient access director Heather Loden.
Hospital staff will have a bake and craft sale for employees, with proceeds benefiting the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ efforts to assist families in need during the Christmas season.
Loden suggested for people interested in supporting efforts this Christmas season to call Wendy Jackson at the DHS Amory office for more information at (662) 256-3428.
Oak Tree Manor in Amory will not be participating in an adoption campaign this year, and plans for River Place Nursing Center were still incomplete at press time.