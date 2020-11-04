People throughout Monroe County will have the opportunity to provide for merrier Christmases through programs in Aberdeen and Amory.
The City of Aberdeen’s annual Angel Tree will begin Nov. 18. People have from Nov. 5 until Nov. 13 to apply for their children to benefit, and it will be limited to 45 angels.
“We’re going through a pandemic and so many people are out of a job. We want to help children in the area to be surprised on Christmas morning. If you’re willing to participate, we appreciate you so much,” said Barbara Vasser, who is coordinating this year’s Angel Tree in Aberdeen.
Children, ranging from newborn to 18, must be from Aberdeen, and application questions include the child’s name, age, gender, grade and address and the parent’s name, number and annual income. Other questions include the child’s clothing and shoe size and toys on his or her wish list.
Applications are available at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s Office, located at City Hall.
There is no recommended amount of money people are required to spend for angels they adopt.
Gifts, which can be wrapped or unwrapped, must be turned back in to the City Clerk’s Office by Dec. 11, and they’ll be distributed Dec. 18. Gifts must have the angel’s name attached.
River Place Nursing Center in Amory will have a tree set up in the front lobby for Thanksgiving, according to activities director Anita Hardin.
“We will have a card on the tree for each resident,” she said. “Their clothing sizes will be listed on the back of the cards. Families and friends are encouraged to choose a resident if they desire. We will have an ongoing list to track sponsorships to ensure that no resident is left out. We will have a day chosen to drop off gifts with the activity director.”