AMORY – With the help of an anonymous donor and volunteers from the Monroe County Work Center, the Kiwanis Club was able to provide for 27 bicycles for children in need this Christmas season. Monroe County Work Center volunteers helped assemble the bikes through the collaboration.
“An anonymous Santa called me saying he needed some help with a project,” said Dr. Tommy Fugett, past president of the Kiwanis Club.
Kiwanis Club President Dian Wilemon got in touch with the Monroe County Child Protective Services for a list of children.
“Kiwanis helps with children every year. Child Protective Services was glad to share names for children to whom to give the bicycles. They have not gotten the response this year that they normally get,” she said of Christmas donations.
Wilemon then called Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook to recruit some help for assembly. He enthusiastically pledged inmate labor for the project.
Wilemon said it’s been a real challenge to do Santa’s list this year but thanks to public-spirited citizens stepping forward to help, the job is getting done.