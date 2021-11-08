Angels are pictured on a previous angel tree at Aberdeen City Hall. The application process begins next week for people interested in their children's wishlists being on the tree. Adoptions begin later in November.
Editor's note: Organizers' dates have been changed since this story's original printing in the Monroe Journal.
ABERDEEN – The season of giving is quickly approaching, with angel trees being one avenue of doing so.
The City of Aberdeen will have its angel tree on display at City Hall for people to choose from in the coming weeks. Ahead of then, people interested in applying for their children to be included on the angel tree can do so beginning next week.
Families can apply from Nov. 8-19. People interested need to bring their IDs and proof of monthly income before filling out applications, which are available at the city clerk’s office.
There will be 40 angels on the tree this year.
People can choose angels beginning Nov. 22, and the age range is newborn to 18 years old. Gifts can be returned wrapped or unwrapped back to City Hall, and they must be returned by Dec. 10. Gifts must also have the angel’s number attached.
The gifts will be distributed to families Dec. 17.
There is no price range required to be spent for Aberdeen’s angel tree.