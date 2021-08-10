Mississippi Aquarium Public Relations and Communications Director Jeff Clark shows off a replica crocodile skull to attendees of the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van’s stop at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s building.
Mississippi Aquarium Public Relations and Communications Director Jeff Clark shows off a replica crocodile skull to attendees of the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van’s stop at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s building.
LEFT: Dr. Lauren Fuller, education manager of the Mississippi Aquarium, brings Bob, a ball python, closer to attendees of the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van’s Aberdeen stop. \
ABERDEEN – Even though Gulfport is more than 250 miles away, people saw a few reptiles from that area June 27 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation building during the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van tour through the Mississippi Aquarium.
Dr. Lauren Fuller educated attendees about animals and marine life through up close lessons with Moses, a Gulf Coast box turtle; Katniss, a red-footed tortoise; and Bob, a ball python, along with a replica skull of a crocodile.
“When I was presented the opportunity to do this, it all centered around the Neshoba County Fair, and I said that I’d be glad to do it but I wanted to make sure I go to Aberdeen. I feel like it’s an underserved community so the kids there would love to see these animals. I remember seeing things like this as a kid and how it impacted me,” said Jeff Clark, Mississippi Aquarium public relations and communications manager, who is an Aberdeen native.
The stop was part of the aquarium’s first statewide tour, which also included Tupelo, Meridian, Starkville, Columbus, the Neshoba County Fair, Jackson, Madison and Gulfport.
“We have three pillars in our mission statement at the Mississippi Aquarium, and that’s education, conservation and community. What we’re doing encompasses all of that. We’re going out, we’re educating kids and teaching them a little bit about conservation. For us, this is Mississippi’s aquarium; it’s not Gulfport’s aquarium. We want people to know about their aquarium,” Clark said.