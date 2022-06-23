ABERDEEN – An eclectic collection of items owned by celebrity makeup artist and Aberdeen native Billy B (Brasfield) will be up for the taking through an upcoming multi-day sale at 129 E. Commerce St.
“There are hundreds of pieces of art that are unreal that you just have to see. It is really a buyer’s and picker’s paradise. If you want to pick for your antique shop or your home, this is the place to come,” said Jeanette Beard of Beard’s Furniture and Antiques, who is facilitating the estate sale.
The sale begins June 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continues June 25 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., June 26 from 1 until 4 p.m. and June 27 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beard’s Furniture and Antiques will also have a Facebook Live sale at 6 p.m. on June 28.
“We do everything at a fair market price the first day and on and on, it will go down. There will be some reserves on some of his unreal pieces,” Beard said. “Billy has traveled all over and through his makeup career and hometown renovations, he has collected all of these items.”
Since moving to New York in the mid-1980s, Brasfield has risen to fame as a makeup artist, catering to clients such as Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey and Tina Turner.
In 2010, HGTV aired the series, “Hometown Renovation,” about his mission to restore older homes in his hometown of Aberdeen.
Beard said there are thousands of items available through the sale, such as architectural doors and windows, tubs, light fixtures and whimsical items, such as a cow and a Statue of Liberty.
She added there’s a center light from a paddle boat that came to Aberdeen in 1860.
“This sale can go from elegant to primitive, boho to mid-century. We have art in every style you can think of. There is something for everyone,” she said.
Beard urges people to wear comfortable clothes because it will most likely be hot during the sale.
“I’ve been 100 percent nonstop preparing for this estate sale, mentally and physically. Jennifer Longmire, Dennis Tedford and Derhonda Jones have been here helping out nonstop too,” she said.