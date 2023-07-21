AMORY – The Magnolia State Archaeological Society will host a free artifact show July 22 at the Old Armory, located at 101 S 9th St., which will provide learning lessons on cultures dating back thousands of years.
The show, which will include an array of pottery and projectile points, such as knives, spearheads and dart points, is from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., so visitors are encouraged to come early in order to interact with collectors.
“North Mississippi is the wonderland of artifact collecting because those creeks have clay bottoms and when stuff erodes out and ends up in the creek, it becomes exposed sometimes and there’s no telling what you can find,” said Rob O’Dell, president of the Magnolia State Archaeological Society. “People are not digging, they’re finding them where they’re washed out in surface or in fields before they get battered by the plow and also in creeks. What we know about artifacts and culture distributions is primarily by surface collections.”
Native American artifacts found throughout the area pre-date the Chickasaw Indians. Some of the collections that will be on display date back to 13,000 years ago.
“Anything that goes back further is from completely different cultures. You start with paleolithic, which is during a time of hunting ice age animals and then you transition into the early Archaic Period, which lasted for 7,000 years, which was 3,000 years ago. Then you go to woodland Indians and Mississippian Indians and then the historic period. Each one has its own class of tools and projectile points,” O’Dell said.
He suggests for anyone finding older pottery, arrowheads and projectile points to take them to an artifacts show to learn more about them from collectors.
