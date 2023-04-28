LACKEY – An April 29 auction at Stanford & Son Trade Center will benefit the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project. To date, roughly $90,000 has been raised, in addition to $15,000 through in-kind donations.
Saturday’s auction will include furniture, rugs, gift items and older pictures, among a list of other items.
“When they had the Back the Blue event last year at Acker Park, [Aberdeen auctioneer] Dwight Stevens said he’d be willing to do an auction to raise funds for the cross,” said Evelyn Thompson, who is a steering member of the Cross of Christ effort.
She and Stevens coordinated with Stanford & Son Owner Ivan Greenwood to secure the location. In addition to Stevens and Greenwood, Buzzy Cullum will serve as an auctioneer.
Stanford & Son Trade Center is located at 40021 Old Columbus Rd. Concessions will be available during the event, which begins at 10 a.m.
In addition to the auction, donations for the project can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.
