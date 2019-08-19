ABERDEEN – Author Lisa Walker-Cook will discuss her inspiring work of nonfiction titled, “Reach Up, My Sister: Grab Your Destiny,” during Aug. 21’s Booklunch at Evans Memorial Library.
She is no stranger to writing and has been doing it since 1984 when she began working on her first published work, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which was published in 2002.
Since that time, she has remained faithful to her passion and has published 10 more works of fiction and nonfiction.
Her masters degree in psychology has given this writer, educator and spiritual life coach a sneak peak into the minds of her characters as they make their way from brokenness to wholeness. The characters she creates are no different from you and me – they all have struggles.
Her four latest books, along with her many others, can be found on her website, booksbylisawalkercook.com.