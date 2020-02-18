ABERDEEN – Evans Memorial Library will hold its monthly Booklunch Feb. 19 at noon with guest author Lovejoy Boteler, who is a native of Grenada County. He will discuss his book, “Crooked Snake: The Life and Crimes of Albert Lepard.”
Boteler was kidnapped in the summer of 1968 by two escapees from Parchman Penitentiary. This seminal event inspired Boteler three and a half decades later to research escapee Lepard and write the book.
Boteler honed his writing skills during two decades of intensive coursework in the Millsaps College Community Enrichment Series. He also worked for the Mississippi Legislature; as a deck hand on the Mississippi River; as a rodeo worker in Estes Park, Colorado; as a teacher of construction skills to disadvantaged youth; and a music educator in Mississippi schools.
Recently he served as a panelist at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson and the Southern Festival of Books in Nashville.
The public is invited to attend this literary event. Lunch will be available for $7.