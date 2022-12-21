ABERDEEN – With cantatas, shopping events, a parade, a tree lighting and a gingerbread house competition, this year’s Christmas season has been active locally. Dec. 22 will conclude the list of scheduled holiday activities with a free screening of “The Polar Express” at the Elkin Theatre.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau sponsors the movie and festivities.
“It’s our gift to the community to be able to provide a free event. It’s a treasured tradition to several families in the area,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and there will be several activities leading up to the movie’s start at 6:30 p.m. There will be arts and crafts, a photobooth, concessions and visits with Santa Claus.
“You’ll have one last chance to visit with Santa to share your wishes,” Robbins said. “We thank the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County for volunteering to assist with arts and crafts and the combined Elkin Theatre and Aberdeen Visitors Bureau boards of directors for volunteering.”
She reminds people that Tinsel at the Tracks will continue through Jan. 8 at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
“We want to make sure you visit the display of trees that light up the Main Street depot courtyard. They were sponsored and decorated by different businesses, groups and individuals,” Robbins said.
For upcoming events in 2023, keep a check on the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s Facebook page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&