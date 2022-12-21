mcj-2018-12-26-news-polar-express

Families are invited to join in the fun during Dec. 22's free screening of "The Polar Express" at the Elkin Theatre in Aberdeen. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – With cantatas, shopping events, a parade, a tree lighting and a gingerbread house competition, this year’s Christmas season has been active locally. Dec. 22 will conclude the list of scheduled holiday activities with a free screening of “The Polar Express” at the Elkin Theatre.

