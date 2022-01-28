With a new year comes perfect opportunities for self improvement by way of healthier lifestyles. Here are a few tips provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approach some of the more common new year’s resolutions.
Being active and fit
A recommended suggestion for the time commitment of exercising is 150 hours per week, which can be broken down to half an hour five days a week. Moving around more versus sitting is advised for adults, and there are always health benefits to any kind of physical activity, no matter how much it is.
– Diversifying physical activities pays off to achieve healthier lifestyles, and at least two different types of exercises are recommended. Walking, jogging and running for at least 30 minutes each day can be paired with muscle strengthening activities such as lifting weights or gardening. Several other activities apply such as swimming, bike riding and playing sports to achieve a good cardio workout. As your body gets more acclimated to physical activity, you can build up the intensity of your workouts.
Eating healthier
Certain foods provide for certain health benefits. Recommendations for healthier eating include reducing sodium; increasing healthy fats and fiber; and adding more color to your plate of food.
– Monosaturated and polysaturated fats are vital for your heart and brain, while foods with trans fats increase the risk for heart disease. Ideas for adding healthy fats to meals include substituting processed oils, such as soybean oil, with extra virgin olive oil; including more avocado with meals; adding nuts and seeds to dishes; and incorporating fish, such as salmon and tuna, as part of your diet.
– Fiber lowers cholesterol levels and helps control blood sugar. Sources include vegetables; fresh fruit; beans and peas; and whole grains. Raw vegetables make for healthy snacks, while breakfast options with high fiber, such as oatmeal sprinkled with nuts, make for good meals to start the day. Steaming vegetables is a better option than boiling and when purchasing frozen vegetables, look for ones that have been flash frozen.
– As far as sodium – or salt – consumption, people ages 14 and older should not eat more than 2,300 milligrams per day. Sodium increases blood pressure, which increases the risks for strokes and heart disease. People should avoid processed and pre-packaged food, and several foods such as bread, pizza and deli meats can be sources of sodium. Look for low sodium foods while grocery shopping. Alternatives to salt include fresh herbs, lemon juice and no-salt spice blends.
– When it comes to colorful foods, fresh herbs, oranges, tomatoes and dark leafy greens contain high amounts of fiber, minerals and vitamins. Adding peppers, onions and broccoli to dishes offers an increase in nutrients. Fresh herbs add even more nutrition to salads and whole wheat pasta.
– Healthy eating plans include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products and a variety of protein foods such as eggs, poultry, seafood, lean meats, nuts, seeds, soy products and beans and peas. People should also stay within their daily calorie count.
– Even with an improved diet, you can still balance foods with higher calories and fat in moderation if they’re accompanied with more exercise and healthier foods. You can try eating your comfort foods less often, eating them in smaller portion sizes and trying them in lower calorie versions.
– Substituting sugary drinks with healthier options can help improve your health. Drinking too many sugary drinks may lead to issues such as Type 2 diabetes; liver, kidney and heart disease; cavities; obesity; gout; and arthritis. Water, juices, unsweet tea and low-fat and reduced-fat milk are good alternatives to sugary drinks.
To add more flavor to water and unsweet tea, you can add cucumber, berries and slices of lemon and lime.
Being well rested
Adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night. Lack of proper sleep can lead to health issues such as depression, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease. It’s important to maintain the same sleep schedules every day by going to bed and getting up at the same times. Avoid large meals, caffeine and alcohol before going to bed. To help you rest better at night, be active throughout the day.
Quitting smoking
To help quit smoking, people can be assisted by a coach by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, which is a confidential call. There are also medicines available to help people quit smoking.
Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Managing your finances
Just as being physically healthy is a common goal for many people, so is being financially healthy. Saving for the future and unforeseen circumstances is always a good idea, but those savings can turn into nest eggs over time.
Budgeting is a good first step to determine how much you can afford from your income. Even though you may have enough money left over after your expenses, remember you don’t have to spend it all. Just like abstaining from unhealthy food, abstaining from unneeded purchases takes discipline.
Setting financial goals for something you want, such as an outfit, vacation or new vehicle, is a motivator to help you set your mind to saving. While saving for a specific item works towards a goal, remember the importance of saving for an emergency fund. The possibility of unexpected home, medical or vehicle needs is always looming, so already having money in an emergency fund will help alleviate any potential financial stress.
When we’re young, few of us look far enough into the future to think about retirement but the sooner we do, the sooner those retirement years can be attained. Consider your options in how you want to go about saving for retirement and a general age of when you want to retire.
Along with budgeting and saving, comparing your spending, earning and saving routines on a month-by-month basis helps you better understand your financial stability and outlook.
If you have any sort of debt such as student loans, credit card bills, monthly payments or medical expenses, pay them on time and pay them off as soon as you can. Compiled interest from loans adds up quicker than you think, meaning more debt to pay off over time. Paying loans on a regular basis also helps build up your credit, making it easier to secure loans for homes, for example; having lower annual percentage rates on loans; and looking better to potential employers during background checks.
When it comes to your tax return, using it to pay towards any debt helps in the long run. When it comes to monthly payments on vehicles or homes, for example, try doubling up on payments when you can to reduce the length of time to pay off the loans.
Investing some of your money can potentially pay off in big dividends. Financial advisors can guide potential investors on the best ways to get started and also help more seasoned investors expand their portfolios.