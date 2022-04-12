mcj-2022-03-09-news-belle-shivers-books

During a recent reception, Antonio Vasser reads his contribution to one of the books Belle-Shivers Middle School students had published expressing appreciation to their parents.

ABERDEEN – Several Belle-Shivers Middle School fifth-graders are now published authors following a class project that yielded three different books.

English language arts teacher Chasity Patton helped organize a recent reception, offering student volunteers the opportunity to read their contributions to the books.

Students’ essays explained the many ways they’re thankful for their families, which was compiled into the three books.

