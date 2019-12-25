ABERDEEN – Even though Bessie McGee retired from her office manager position at Belle-Shivers Middle School in 2017, her relationship with former co-workers is still close-knit. For Christmas they were joined with some of her family and friends to provide gifts for each of the Aberdeen Head Start’s 112 students.
“It started out with just two students, and I contacted Barbara Ann Rowe, and she said check around because others may need help. I asked each teacher if they had anyone who wouldn’t have a Christmas and contacted former principals, teachers, family and friends and asked if they wanted to adopt or contribute,” McGee said.
Twenty-four head start and early head start students were adopted, 22 early head start students received gifts, and 66 head start students received happies.
“Nobody will go home empty handed,” McGee said. “My Shivers family I asked didn’t turn me down. They always come through for me. Some went above and beyond, and everyone got what they asked for.”