NETTLETON – A March 25 motorcycle ride and benefit will raise funds for Logan Stanford, a 2-year-old from Amory who is undergoing extensive rounds of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for stage 4 neuroblastoma, which is a form of cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, neuroblastoma begins in certain early forms of nerve cells and mostly effects infants and young children. Her family received the news she was diagnosed earlier this year.
“I have been friends with Logan’s mom, Anna Marie, since the fourth grade and Logan’s aunt later in life. When I heard about Logan, I asked if I could organize a benefit,” said Roni Bramlett. “In 2016, there was a benefit in Nettleton for my mom when she was going through cancer, and that helped out so much. I wanted to do something to help [Logan].”
Saturday’s benefit from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Nettleton First Baptist Church’s gym, located at 256 E Main St., will include inflatables and other children’s activities, live entertainment by Jason Humphries and Cade Patterson, a car show, raffles, a dessert auction and a silent auction.
Hamburger and hotdog plates will also be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration fee for the Logan’s Fight Car and Truck Show is $20. People can pre-register through the Facebook event page by the same name or by texting organizer Tyler Guyton at (662) 601-5737. He said all vehicles are welcome to be entered.
While the raffle will include items, such as a gun, furniture and a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida, several businesses in Nettleton, Amory and Tupelo donated gift cards and items for the silent auction.
In addition to the benefit, a roughly two-hour motorcycle ride will travel through parts of Monroe County raising awareness for Logan. Registration, parking and lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Nettleton High School, located at 1532 Maple Rd., with kickstands up at 10 a.m.
The fee, which includes lunch for each rider, is $20 for one up and $30 for two up.
The route will continue on Highway 6 through Amory and onto the Highway 25 bypass and through Aberdeen on Highway 45, back to Nettleton High School. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Amory and Aberdeen police departments will serve as escorts on the route.
“Amory is one of our main hubs, since these are Amory folks. We want people to line Amory Main Street to show support,” said Marshall Eubanks of Monroe County Motorcycle Riders, who is organizing the ride.
He expects the ride to come through downtown Amory between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.
Eubanks commended members of the motorcycle club, saying giving back is in their nature. He expects upwards of 100 participants for Saturday’s ride.
He has been connected to Logan’s family for several years, through both church and law enforcement affiliations.
“The Stanford family and I go way back. We used to worship together, and [Logan’s father] Jake and I reconnected in our adult lives through my second career in law enforcement,” Eubanks said.
Donations will also be accepted during the ride and benefit, and all proceeds benefit the Stanford family.
