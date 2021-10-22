ABERDEEN – An Oct. 9 benefit in partnership with Food Giant raised a little more than $5,000 for the Cross of Monroe County, bringing it that much closer to its goal. While chicken plates were sold, the majority of the total raised came strictly from donations.
“We could not say enough about [Food Giant manager] Dwayne Jackson. He devoted his own personal time and helped us put this thing together. I cannot say enough about what he did. Food Giant made a sizable donation,” said Buzzy Cullum, who helped organize the event.
He and his wife, Janice, donated an acre of land for the site of the future 125-foot-tall cross, which will be located alongside Highway 45 near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge.
“Anything to promote Jesus Christ, I’m good for it,” Jackson said. “It’s good to bring the community together. It’s for all the churches.”
Four gospel groups performed during the fundraiser, and Cullum thanked the Trailsmen Quartet of Amory for furnishing the sound system. He also said bread and soft drink companies donated products.
“We actually had two different people go home with plates and come back to buy two more plates for the next day. It was an outpouring of the community,” Cullum said. “This is such an important thing for this community, this county and everyone involved. What a great, great thing this is.”
A similar fundraiser is tentatively planned for December.
Cross of Monroe County organizers plan to install a fundraiser thermometer at the site to illustrate progress towards the financial goal to build the cross.