AMORY – Bethel Apostolic Church Pastor Stan Blaylock recently requested to have the privilege of opening a time capsule of church history from 20 years ago by himself before bringing other members and friends to peruse the contents.
“I just needed some time alone because I knew things were going to get emotional,” he said.
Blaylock became pastor at the end of the 1990s and recalled how the turn of the millennium was accompanied by fears of Y2K unknowns.
“We were all wondering how our lives might be changed if worst-case scenarios came to pass,” he said.
The turn of the millennium emphasized the importance of codifying and preserving memories to Blaylock, especially in a day when few people seem to maintain an interest in family history. These thoughts inspired him to suggest the idea of a time capsule to the congregation.
A campaign was announced in February 2000 to solicit and collect letters and other small items of church history to put into a handmade box that would be placed in a wall in the church family life center, which was the first building erected on the campus 40 years ago.
The congregation relocated to that new building from its first home alongside Gilmore Drive, which was 9th Avenue South at the time the church met there.
Once the new worship center annex was built alongside Tschudi Road, remodeling work followed to make alterations in the first building for multi-purpose use. One of the new walls built had a cavity framed out to house the time capsule.
Blaylock recalled a special dedicatory worship service the following August to seal up the box at the end of the campaign where members of the congregation gathered around to witness as the box was placed into the wall and covered over with wallboard.
A limited time period of 20 years was selected after which to reopen the box so more members would be remaining to peruse and enjoy the contents than would be possible if the capsule would have been left entombed for a longer time.
There was no visible marker left to indicate the location where the time capsule was placed, however. When the time came to open it, exact memories of where to find it were already scarce.
“We know it was somewhere in that wall, which was about 16 feet high,” Blaylock said. “We just couldn’t remember where in that wall it had been placed. My son, Andrew, had the best memory, suggesting that the capsule had been placed in the center of that wall about 10 feet above the floor. When we started carving up the wallboard, we indeed found the capsule in the center of the wall, but it was 14 feet above the floor.”
One of the letters submitted for the time capsule was written by Senior Pastor Coy Hill. We had written that he did not expect to survive to witness the reopening, yet he and his wife were indeed able to be on hand for the reopening in 2021. Both are now in their mid-80s.
Hill’s memoirs included a concise history of his 30-plus years of pastoring while also being an operating partner with his brother in Black’s Department Store downtown.
Younger members as young as 6 wrote notes to themselves and others to be read 20 years later. The teenagers in the congregation had fun predicting each other’s futures 20 years hence, as well as concocting their versions of what kind of slang might be popular.
Blalock recalled that evangelistic efforts targeted at the young people in connection with the time capsule campaign resulted in 69 baptisms with half of them being 12 years of age or younger.
Among the other items of familiar memorabilia placed in the capsule included a spiral bound church directory with photo pages of all the members from 40 years ago and a few church bulletins.
“It was high time to take another look at where we had been,” Blaylock said. “It’s hard to believe how many folks have passed away since then.”
Reactions noted from people reading their contributions to the time capsule in 2021 all agreed on how impacting the power of the past along with reviewing our personal legacies can be.
“We can find continual reminders of how we are linked together by our shared values,” Blaylock said. “Life is like a tapestry with threads that wind their way through the lives of connected people. We’re all part of each other’s tapestry, and the most important thread is a crimson one.”