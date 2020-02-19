BIGBEE – The distance between Australia’s Outback and Bigbee may be half a world away, but country singer Sunny Lee is bridging the gap through her original music.
Better known locally as Carol Wood Hester, she recently returned from performing several shows at Tamworth Country Music Festival in New South Wales, which has been described as the world’s second largest country music festival and one of the top 10 music festivals on the planet.
Despite her southern raising, the singer-songwriter and guitarist penned a few tracks from her album, “Tamworth Bound,” specific to Australia, which carries an ‘80s country feel. Woods lives on the ancestral homestead in Bigbee that has been in her family for 200 years and credits her success to inspiration provided by her parents.
“Daddy cut kindling to put in my shoes to make them like high heels. My mother put the desire to sing into me. She pointed to a globe one day with her finger touching Australia and told me I was going there one day,” she said.
Are you sure Dolly done it this way?
Growing up on the family land, Woods would stand on the porch and sing to any creature listening.
“I sang to the coons, cats and dogs. I sang on the school bus, which became an hour-and-a-half ride after the old Tombigbee River bridge was condemned,” she said.
She has characterized her pursuit of music as a struggle but she kept at it. She said when she was 8, she appeared on “The Uncle Bunkie Show.”
“My family told me not to sing or tell the secret that my daddy was a moonshiner on the side,” she said during a radio interview while in Australia, adding she did anyway. “When I got back home, I knew I was going to be in big trouble.”
She found out that she couldn’t even get in her own driveway.
“Daddy said that business sure had picked up since I was on ‘The Uncle Bunkie Show,’” she said.
The support of her parents buoyed her on to continue her calling to music as a sideline as she and her husband, Buck, operated a tire store in Amory. They ultimately became the first music coordinators for the Amory Railroad Festival.
Much more recently, she connected with Amory music producer Tony Hooper, who immediately saw the potential of her talent and took her under his wing. She’s the same age as Dolly Parton and can pump out a serious rival sound to the iconic singer.
“It took me a year to work up the courage to call him,” Hester remembered, being self-conscious of her age compared to Hooper’s other students who were much younger. “He never treated me badly.”
Hester has authored two children’s books in addition to her music and also has a novel underway. In what she described as a former life, she was even an extra on the 1989 ABC series, "B.L. Stryker," starring Burt Reynolds, and the 1992 comedy, "The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag."
Additionally, she had her own TV show on the former West Point station, WVSB, called "Carol Country," where she'd host Nashville musicians. She even did time more than 20 years ago donning a red wig and stockings to portray the featured character for Wendy's for openings and promotions for the fast food franchise.
She joins local musicians every Monday night for picking at the Carolina Community Center and on Saturday evenings, she performs with the Tight Rope Walkers at the Tombigbee Jamboree in Fulton.
Going down under
January’s gigs in Australia were made possible thanks to connections provided by her best friend, Martha Leigh, who had a fiancé in the land down under by the name of Mark Wanshaw. Hester traveled to many places with her best friend before she said Leigh passed away from cancer contracted through a smallpox shot.
During the course of two and a half years of lessons with Hooper, Hester wrote a song with an Australian connection. When Wanshaw described an Australian road train to her, it inspired her to write a song about the unique type of trucking vehicle. The rig consists of two or more trailers or semi-trailers hauled by a truck tractor that is used in rural and remote areas to move road freight more efficiently.
When Hester wondered if she would have to go to Nashville to find a studio and producer, Hooper said he could handle that for her locally.
Wanshaw, in turn, said he could get the song to a radio station in Australia but made no other promises. Her music would have to carve its own path in the market.
The song was titled “Tamworth Bound,” referring to Australia’s largest music festival held every January in Tamworth, New South Wales. The single received a huge response, and Australian radio personality Mark Eckel termed Hester “an instant success.”
She took on the stage name as Sunny Lee to market her music in Australia.
“I named myself after my dog,” she said, referring to an Afghan hound.
Coincidentally, Sunny Lee was the name of a short-lived character on the Australian soap opera, “Neighbours,” in 2009.
Hester was invited to join the roster of stars playing the Tamworth Country Music Festival this year that covered 120 venues in Tamworth and vicinity, running from Jan. 17-26.
When she arrived, so did the rain, which helped weary firefighters battle deadly forest fires that had raged for weeks along the continent’s southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, south of Tamworth.
“They were celebrating. It hadn’t rained for a month. It rained four afternoons in a row between dust storms. They were out there standing in it. The water stood on the ground,” she said.
While in Australia, Hester landed an interview with Ian McNamara, who hosts the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's long-running radio program, “Australia All Over,” where she told stories about her music and Mississippi to a live audience.
She was booked at the Imperial Brew House, which is considered the number one venue in Tamworth, singing to a rapt audience only four hours after she got off the plane. Hester's itinerary expanded to 19 shows because her concert promoter booked her into vacancies that popped up when cancellations occurred. The hotel where she stayed even upgraded her from a standard room to a suite.
Worries about her age haunted her again as she competed with a host of singers less than half her age.
“I had shoes that were older than a lot of them, and all I knew were three chords,” she said.
Hester's faith in her destiny kept her moving as she belted out the tunes and bathed in the accolades.
“I was the only American woman on the program. Back home they told me to watch my back over there, but I was never threatened. They were so friendly to me that I even got a marriage proposal,” she said. “[Making it in music] has been my goal from childhood. I made it.”
An email received from the hotel manager where she stayed in Tamworth provided further confirmation for her.
“You brought a piece of my heart (USA) to Tamworth. And, you brought a piece of Jesus,” he wrote.