ABERDEEN – Last July, members of the community were honored with awards ahead of dinner and dancing at the Mayor’s Youth Council’s inaugural Blue Carpet Ball. The upcoming event July 28 will follow the same format, and people are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes for the Blue Carpet Sneaker Ball.
It will begin at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post #26 and raise funds for a spring trip to Nashville for the 37 members of the Mayor’s Youth Council to visit several colleges and universities. Sneakers are encouraged with black ties and gowns.
“The theme this year is ‘Etiquette with F.O.C.U.S.,’ which is an acronym for find, organize, clarify, understand and select,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “It’s not a prom, it’s a ball and a ball has a separate set of etiquette.”
Katina Holliday-Wiseman will be the special guest speaker.
“She has given back so much to this community and she’ll have a chance to speak about etiquette,” Scott said.
Since forming, the youth council has provided community service, such as volunteering with cleanup at Odd Fellows East and distribution at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
“I think this one will actually be the next level based on our returning students. We have more seniors than we have had in previous years. What they’ve realized is when our Mayor’s Youth Council says they’re going to do something, they actually do it,” Scott said.
Tickets, which are $25, are available from any member of the Mayor’s Youth Council or at the mayor’s office at City Hall. For more information, call (662) 304-6390.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&