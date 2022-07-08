ABERDEEN – The public is encouraged to join in the fun July 9 as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers from throughout Monroe County are recognized during Blue Day in the Park, which includes a parade, tributes, vendors and entertainment.
“If you see a responder, say thank you. You hear about negative stuff all over the country, but we don’t have that here. We’re blessed to have good people,” said organizer Neil Palmer of local first responders.
The event, which is being held through Save Aberdeen Landmarks, will benefit the M-17 Scholarship, which honors the legacy of late Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle, who lost his life following an accident in 2020.
The event will begin with a parade on Commerce Street at 11 a.m.
“We’ll have as many emergency vehicles as we can and will have three Mardi Gras floats. One will have [Pickle’s mother] Debi Pearson and her M-17 Pageant winners. Another will carry kids of first responders, and the other will be Save Aberdeen Landmarks. We’re going to throw beads and other kinds of goodies,” Palmer said.
While participants in the parade are limited mostly to first responders and their families, the public is encouraged to line the parade route to catch beads and cheer on responders.
The parade will make its way to Acker Park, where there will be arts and crafts and food vendors, inflatables and live entertainment. Activities continue until 4 p.m.
Vendor fees are $25, with all proceeds benefiting the M-17 Scholarship, which provides for a deputy to participate in law enforcement academy.
“We’ll also lay a marker for first responders we lost. If you have the name of a local responder we lost, please call me so we can read their name,” Palmer said.
His contact number is (662) 436-1003.
He hopes for Blue Day in the Park to become an annual event.