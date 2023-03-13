Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.9 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures 32 degrees or lower. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

