mcj-2022-12-21-news-st-jude-total

Joyce Vasser holds a trophy from her annual St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon and a certificate she recently received from the children's hospital recognizing the effort has raised $10,983.50 in the past five years. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During the past five years, St. Jude Children’s Hospital has received $10,983 through an annual fundraiser organized by one of Aberdeen resident Joyce Vasser's favorite hobbies: bowling.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you