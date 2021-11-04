ABERDEEN – Since starting her annual Bowling Over Cancer benefit in 2017, Joyce Vasser has rallied support to raise close to $7,000 and counting for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“People have been very supportive. The business people and [county] supervisors have been very supportive, and I’m still not done collecting,” she said, adding local law enforcement and family members have committed to providing teams for this weekend’s event.
This year’s Bowling Over Cancer will be held Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Event Zona in Tupelo, near the Mall at Barnes Crossing. There is a $50 fee for teams of four bowlers, or $12.50 per person. Shoe rental will be free.
Individuals who are not already part of teams are welcome to join to form teams.
Trophies will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Last year, Vasser raised $1,700 in donations and sponsorships to bowl in a tournament in Atlanta to raise money for St. Jude since COVID-19 threw off plans to host an event locally.
“I’m passionate for the sick youngsters. When you see them on television, they’re smiling and doing their best. I know they’re hurting, so it touches your heart. When you go there, they don’t ask for a nickel and they put up the family and take care of the children,” Vasser said.
In addition to the bowling tournament, a 55-inch TV will be raffled off. Chances are $5 for one or three chances for $10. People can register leading up to Nov. 6 for the TV raffle.
Donations will also be accepted. People interested in donating to the cause may call Vasser to arrange for pickup.
For more information, call her at (662) 315-7673 or (662) 369-8498.