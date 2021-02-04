AMORY – Boy Scout Troop 120, which was instrumental in improving the community and the lives of younger people, had its beginnings in West Amory in the late 1950s when it was launched by a public-spirited mother with a vision for engaging the boys in her neighborhood in community service.
More than a decade later, the troop leadership was taken on by John Darden, who now serves as Ward 2 alderman and remembers the early days.
“Maudie Parks’ mother got the troop launched around 1958. Maudie took it over after her mother’s death. They had about 15 boys starting out,” he said.
Darden said a business owner in the neighborhood named Arthur Jackson had a building he and his wife, Gertrude, let the troop use for a scout hut.
“It had a wooden fence around it,” Darden said. “Mr. and Mrs. Crawford began holding church services there, and it is now known as Miracle Revival Center.”
After Darden returned to Amory from college studies in 1973, he partnered with Oliver Jerome Tucker to continue the activities of Troop 120 that had been passed down to them by previous leader Alphonzo Upshaw, a lay minister at the nearby Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ.
Darden said the troop contributed to beautification projects in West Amory, which included painting signs and houses, picking up trash and sprucing up community ball fields in preparation for weekend games. The older boys also provided services for their elders by picking up medications and transporting them to doctors’ appointments. They also assisted in parking cars for community events hosted by neighborhood churches.
The troop had four members who earned their Eagle Scout badges during the years of the troop’s existence, including Raymond Bailey; Artis Gilleylen; Bobby Jernigan, Jr.; and Marty Polk. Gilleylen has since passed away, while Bailey and Jernigan moved to other states.
“We all went on to be successful,” Polk said.
The charter for the troop was originally issued to Polk’s father, Grant Owens, in 1963.
A high point of Troop 120 that stands out in Darden’s memory is a trip to Washington, D.C., New York and Boston, thanks to arrangements made by then Mayor Thomas Griffith with Rep. James Eastland and Sen. John Stennis, along with sponsorship by local businessman J.R. Scribner.
“We rented a bus for the trip. We visited places including the Washington Monument, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Bureau of Engraving. While we were there, our Eagle Scouts got their certificates and badges presented to them by President Richard Nixon,” Darden said.
Polk values lessons he learned as part of Troop 120.
“We earned our badges through service. We not only learned teamwork but also learned survival skills that vary from tying knots to building campfires. We’re still using those skill sets today,” he said.