ABERDEEN – For the past few months, members of Boy Scout Troop #39 have strapped on backpacks and hiked at Blue Bluff to condition themselves for the trek of their lives at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
This trip is the first time Boy Scouts from the troop have been since 2013. Troop #39 was signed up to go in 2020, but the program was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s a physical adventure but it’s an experience in itself. They call it the Philmont experience, but it’s the teamwork, the companionship, the overcoming, the seeing, the doing – it’s just the whole gamut that makes it,” said scoutmaster Matthew Gilmore.
Philmont is owned and maintained by the Boy Scouts of America, and the elevations on the hike range as high as 12,441 feet through the Rocky Mountains.
Scouts on the trip are Joseph Crandall, John Thomas Gilmore, Ethan West, Thomas Oakes, Jurdan May, Braden Dilworth, Holden Baggett and Kasey Coker. Accompanying adults are Gilmore and Rubel West.
“We camp, we wake up, take camp down and put it in our backpacks and hike anywhere from five to eight miles that day and set up camp again. We’ll be 10 days on the trail and we’re hiking in the 72-mile range,” Gilmore said. “We call this type of camping no-trace camping. We want to go out and enjoy and leave no trace that we were there. We don’t pick anything up, we don’t disturb anything, we leave it for the next person who comes by to see it the way we saw it.”
Scouts will do a service project while on the trail and will have the opportunity to earn badges in areas such as hiking and backpacking.
“The badges are not the main concern of this camp. It’s the adventure and the teamwork. We’ll have a devotion each night and a ton of stuff to see and do,” Gilmore said. “Every other day, we’ll go to staff camp, and they’ll have some type of program for us to do. It may be rock climbing, mountain bike riding, black powder rifle shooting, spar pole climbing or mountaineering, which could include beaver trapping.”
He added there may be homesteading opportunities, including lessons on milking cows.
“It’s our hopes these boys will come back better leaders and team players,” Gilmore said.
Troop volunteer Rocky Kelly said the Philmont experience teaches scouts to work together and overcome adversity.
Troop #39’s pancake breakfast, which is held in conjunction with Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage, is its main fundraiser and provides for opportunities such as Philmont.
“Our local troop is totally funded by that one fundraiser out of the year, and we’re fortunate to have the support of the community through that one event during the Pilgrimage. We’re going to continue to do it, and the support from the community is what keeps us in the situation where we can meet and can go on camp outs and do what we’re going to do,” Gilmore said.
He added scout law teaches participants how to be thrifty and provide for themselves, which is a lesson learned through the fundraiser. Through the pancake breakfast and any other activity, older Boy Scouts mentor younger ones.
“All the badges these boys earn are tools to teach those individual things those badges represent, but it’s more of a tool to teach them teamwork, leadership, responsibility and to do something right the first time,” Gilmore said.
Several former scouts still help support the troop’s needs, and longtime scoutmaster Frank Herndon is still affiliated as unit committee chairman.
“We’re sponsored by the Methodist Men’s Club through the Methodist church. He is the representative for the Methodist Men,” Gilmore said.