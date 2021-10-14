Crossroad Band, Friday 6:15–7 p.m.
Northeast Mississippi blues and rhythm and blues group Crossroad Band makes its Bukka White Festival debut this year. The group has a strong Aberdeen following and has entertained crowds locally at events such as the Aberdeen Bulldog Festival and Prairie Fun Day.
Bill ‘Howlin’ Madd’ Perry, Friday 7:15–8:30 p.m.
Bill ‘Howl-N-Madd’ Perry has lived in blues-rich Chicago but never could shake his even musically richer stomping grounds of north Mississippi. As a young man up north, fellow Mississippians, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, played an early influence. Perry went on to play gospel music but ultimately settled in the blues genre. He was in and out of it and even spent a short time in the ‘70s and ‘80s away from music altogether. He went on to work with artists such as Little Richard and Chuck Berry. He recorded on Chess Records until the label folded. Perry was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2008.
Lightnin’ Malcolm, Friday 8:45 p.m.–until
Mississippi transplant Lightnin’ Malcolm has molded into the state’s blues scene well. After befriending the likes of R.L. Burnside and T-Model Ford after moving from Missouri, he went on to perform on stage with them. Since relocating to Mississippi, he has spent a fair share of time playing and frequenting juke joints, which added to his education in the genre. He’s also shared the same stages as acts such as Jimmy Buffet, Gary Clark Jr. and Robert Plant. Lightnin’ Malcolm is a multi-instrument artist, and his musical roots trickle back to him being a one-man band. He combines a Hill Country blues sound with the inspiration of legends like Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Hank Williams. His music’s overall allure is inspired by a number of genres from funk, reggae, country and gospel.
Stormy Monday Blues Band, Saturday 1:15–2:30 p.m.
Stormy Monday Blues Band is one of the groups bringing the genre that made Mississippi’s musical heritage famous straight to the Golden Triangle and northeast Mississippi. The Starkville-based group includes John Gholston, Drew Dieckmann, Barney Davis and Zac Ashmore. The band’s influences include Buddy Guy, Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, BB King, Albert Collins and Joe Bonamassa. The group’s first show traces back to 2013 and it performs its own originals. Stormy Monday’s 2016 debut album “Have Blues Will Travel” was following by the 2019 release, “Mississippi Live,” which includes recordings from shows in Columbus and Fulton.
Bill Abel Band, Saturday 2:45–4 p.m.
Bill Abel’s raising in Belzoni gave him the chance to play and learn from such area heavyweights as Honeyboy Edwards, T-Model Ford and Cadillac John Nolden. His influences of 1920s and 1930s Delta blues emulate in his own recordings. He delivers an electrified country blues sound of his own. Through his years of playing, he has contributed to more than 20 albums. He has toured Europe and performed at numerous blues festivals stateside. His list of awards includes the Mississippi Blues Society of Indianola’s 2006 Blues Musician of the Year and a finalist position in the 2012 International Blues Competition.
The Electric Mudd, Saturday 4:15–5:30 p.m.
With a sound described as Delta swamp boogie, The Electric Mudd mixes blues with rock for a jam band-type performance. Older southern rock plays into the band’s sound, which fans of Widespread Panic, especially, will appreciate. The Delta-based group has performed for more than a decade with its catalog of original tunes. Although the lineup has undergone changes during that time, the band’s sound and shows are still just as lively.
Harper and Midwest Kind, Saturday 5:45–6:45 p.m.
Peter D. Harper, frontman for Harper and Midwest Kind, brings a sense of world music everywhere he performs. The Australian singer/songwriter blends ‘70s soul and ‘50s R&B into the blues for the band’s sound. There’s even a range of didgeridoos adding to the group’s flavor. Harper was drawn to the blues by the inspiration of Muddy Waters, who he played harmonica for during one of the bluesman’s Australian tours. Harper and Midwest Kind’s 2020 release, “RISE UP,” reached #3 on the Billboard Blues Chart and was nominated for several awards, adding to a number of other awards and nominations the musicians have received throughout the years.
Kenny Brown Band, Saturday 7–8:15 p.m.
Kenny Brown may have somewhat of a country or rock sound, but Hills Country blues rings through the heart of his music. After moving to Nesbit from Alabama as a child, Brown learned from Mississippi Joe Callicott. He went on to pick up influences from other artists at picnics and later went on to play shows of his own. R.L. Burnside used to call Brown his adopted son. Since his 1996 debut album was released, Brown has gone on to tour with Widespread Panic and lend guitar work to the movie, “Black Snake Moan.” Throughout his career, Brown has performed with numerous other bluesmen such as T-Model Ford and Junior Kimbrough and released several other albums.
Super Chikan, Saturday 8:30 p.m.–until
Born in Darling, James Johnson, known in the music world as Super Chikan, grew up on farms, where his love for chickens developed and ultimately led to his nickname. The Clarksdale bluesman purchased his first guitar from a Salvation Army thrift store when he was 13. Six years later, he was playing juke joints with his uncle, the late Big Jack Johnson. By his adult years, he started writing his own songs, and his debut album was released in 1997. Super Chikan’s style of blues mixes rock, country and funk music. In addition to music, Super Chikan expresses his creativity through making his own guitars out of items such as gas cans and cigar boxes.