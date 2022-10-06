ABERDEEN – For the first time since 2019, live blues music will make its way riverside during Oct. 8’s Bukka White Blues Festival at Blue Bluff. Last year's festival was held at Acker Park, which marked a return from COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s festival is a one-day event, with activities lasting into the night.
“Fundraising for the festival has been good, and the community is still very supportive of the Bukka White Festival. The festival is paid for by our local sponsors, which keeps it free to the public. Most festivals aren’t free,” said Tim Alford, who coordinated entertainment for this year’s festival.
Saturday’s festivities include blues performances beginning at noon, barbecue and steak cooking competitions, two animal shows, kids activities and kayak rentals.
This year’s lineup include the Kevin Waide Project, Stormy Monday Blues Band, For Appeal, Johnie B & Queen Ireta Sanders Blues Band, The CrossRoadBand and a performance by Sean Bad Apple, R.L. Boyce and Little Willie Farmer to close out the entertainment.
“We have a mixture of Hill country blues thrown in with college town and Delta blues bands. This year, we added new bands we wanted to hear from all over the state. We’ve got bands from Jackson, Starkville, West Point, Clarksdale, Aberdeen and Tupelo,” Alford said.
He gave credit to Matthias Fischer, who coordinated the blues acts since the beginning of the festival.
“Matthias did a great job for years and years. He moved to the Delta with his business, Fischer Farm Services, and passed it to me,” Alford said.
In addition to local support, several blues fans from throughout the region and world typically attend the Bukka White Blues Festival.
“We’ve always had people come who follow the blues trail and show up in Aberdeen. They’ve come from places like Denmark, Australia, Japan and France,” Alford said.
Aside from the music, the Reptiles of Mississippi show presented by Jackie Henne-Kerr will take place at 1 and 3 p.m. Henne-Kerr has animals such as an alligator, corn snake and turtles.
Additionally, G&J Petting Zoo will give festival-goers another close-up way of seeing animals, and River Life Kayaks will offer kayak rentals on Aberdeen Lake.
Kids activities include inflatables and facepainting.
For those interested in competitive cooking, the Ribs on the River contest gives barbecue cooking teams opportunities to hone their skills in preparing ribs, and there is a separate steak cooking competition.
Additionally, the Southern Best Catfish Tournament will return for its second year to the festival, which offers boat and bank fishing divisions.
Anyone interested in volunteering, donating to the festival or finding out more information may reach out through www.bukkawhitebluesfestival.com.
