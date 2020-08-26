ABERDEEN – This year’s Bukka White Blues Festival is officially cancelled due to complications associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The annual event was scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6 at Blue Bluff.
“We’re so sad we had to cancel. It is impossible to have an exemption from the Corps of Engineers for the festival,” said festival chairperson Em Walters. “Due to the severity of restrictions, there are not enough of us volunteers to enforce everything they asked us to do. We are looking forward to 2021, but we really tried.”
The festival committee monitored the coronavirus situation in previous months in hopes that it could continue but made the decision to cancel last week.