NETTLETON – From breakfast and a fun run to visits with the Easter bunny and hunting for eggs, Nettleton will tap into its Easter spirit April 3.
Nettleton Main Street Association’s first Bunny Hop Festival will kick off the day, with Breakfast with the Easter bunny at 8:30 a.m. and a fun run at 10 a.m.
Weather permitting, breakfast will be held at the gazebo alongside Young Avenue, with a backup location to be determined in case of rain. The grab-and-go breakfast will be held until race time. The course for the fun run will be one mile.
“We’re trying to raise money for events to revive the town and restore it,” said Nettleton Main Street President Jamie Malone about the fundraiser.
She noted Katie Boland is donating a balloon arch through her business, KatieDid, for Breakfast with the Easter bunny. People are encouraged to bring their own cameras for pictures.
Registration forms for the fun run are available at City Hall. People may also email nettmainstreet@yahoo.com to sign up or to request more information. The deadline to guarantee a commemorative run T-shirt has passed, so there’s no guarantee for availability.
People can send a message to www.facebook.com/friendsofNettleton if they’re interested in tickets for Breakfast with the Easter bunny and to pay through PayPal.
The Bunny Hop Festival coincides with a longstanding Easter tradition hosted by the Nettleton Civitan Club. This year will be the 21st year the club has held its Easter egg hunt. It will be held at 11 a.m. at Roy Black Park, alongside Union Avenue.
It will be for three age groups – toddler to 3; 4 to 6; and 7 to 10, and children should bring their own baskets.
“People always look forward to it because the Easter bunny is present and they can bring their cameras or their phones and take pictures if they’d like to. All the kids gets gifts. We give extra prizes for things like the most eggs found in those three categories and maybe one for a boy and a girl in each category who has found the most,” said Sherry Garrett, treasurer of the Nettleton Civitan Club.
More than 1,000 eggs will be available to find, and each one has candy inside of it. The Easter bunny will also give out candy while walking around and visiting with children.
“Usually, we have to give them some sacks because they have found so many,” Garrett said.
Members of the Junior Civitan Club from Nettleton High School typically volunteer to help hide Easter eggs.