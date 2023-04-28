ABERDEEN – An April 29 event at Newberger Park will give the community the opportunity to come together for fellowship and support of Aberdeen High School seniors. The Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP will host its second annual Burger Bash from noon until 4 p.m.
Attendees can chose to receive a burger from one of five cooking teams, and tickets are $10. Funds raised will go towards scholarships honoring the legacies of Bishop Eugene Sacus, James Carr, General Lee Young and Henry O. Randall.
“The whole purpose is it gives relevance. Seniors want to go after scholarships, but it makes them wonder what’s special about these people,” said Justin Crosby, education chair of the local NAACP chapter. “None of these students and some of their parents were even here when some of these people made impacts on the community.”
He hopes the scholarships will empower younger people and future generations to research Sacus, Carr, Young and Randle’s influence in Aberdeen.
As far as Saturday’s event, there will be tents set up in the park, music and a friendly competition between the teams. Crosby invites anyone who performs clean music to reach out to the NAACP.
“We’re the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP, and I hope for the future we can continue to grow to other communities and for every school to receive scholarships,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&