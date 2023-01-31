Edward Haynes speaks to Aberdeen High School students in front of First Missionary Baptist Church as part of a field trip through the Aberdeen Black History Trail in 2021. Stops on the driving tour include the Aberdeen Blues Mural, James Creek M.B. Church, the Green Schoolhouse, Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, the home of Dr. R.E. Woodruff, First Missionary Baptist Church, properties owned by Robert “Bob” Stovall in the Vine Street area, Professor J.R. and Minnie Shivers’ home, Newberger Park, St. Rest Masonic Lodge, General Lee Young Park, St. Peter United Methodist Church, Morgan Chapel C.M.E. Church, Merchant Row and Paradise Alley and Roger Cooperwood’s Central Gulf Service Station. For more information, contact the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 369-9440 or stop by at 204 E. Commerce St. The AVB collaborated with the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, South Monroe County Community Fund, the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission and the Monroe County Historical Society for the trail.
ABERDEEN – People can learn about ministers, educators and other key community members of the past by taking a free narrated bus tour of the Aberdeen Black History Trail Feb. 11.
The bus departs from City Hall at 10 a.m., and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes will explain stops on the trail, such as The Green Schoolhouse and Paradise Alley.
“We’re celebrating Black history and what better time to learn about the town’s history? This town is jam-packed and full of interesting stories. The Black history trail highlights places that aren’t standing any longer and people that we don’t want to be forgotten,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
The Aberdeen Black History Trail includes 15 stops throughout the city highlighting historical figures, homes and destinations that shaped local Black history.
“The biggest takeaway is this is the living history of what happened in our town, such as the outstanding efforts of the people, the educators and the ministers. One church burned twice, and there was resiliency to build back,” Robbins said. “The trail was launched in 2021, and the driving tour is available 365 days a year. However, the opportunity to have a narrated tour with first-hand accounts is something you don’t want to miss.”
To reserve a place on the tour, call (662) 369-9440. If there’s no answer, please leave a message.
