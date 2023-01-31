Learning Local History

Edward Haynes speaks to Aberdeen High School students in front of First Missionary Baptist Church as part of a field trip through the Aberdeen Black History Trail in 2021. Stops on the driving tour include the Aberdeen Blues Mural, James Creek M.B. Church, the Green Schoolhouse, Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, the home of Dr. R.E. Woodruff, First Missionary Baptist Church, properties owned by Robert “Bob” Stovall in the Vine Street area, Professor J.R. and Minnie Shivers’ home, Newberger Park, St. Rest Masonic Lodge, General Lee Young Park, St. Peter United Methodist Church, Morgan Chapel C.M.E. Church, Merchant Row and Paradise Alley and Roger Cooperwood’s Central Gulf Service Station. For more information, contact the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 369-9440 or stop by at 204 E. Commerce St. The AVB collaborated with the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, South Monroe County Community Fund, the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission and the Monroe County Historical Society for the trail.

ABERDEEN – People can learn about ministers, educators and other key community members of the past by taking a free narrated bus tour of the Aberdeen Black History Trail Feb. 11.

