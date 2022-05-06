Children ages 6 to 16 who have been diagnosed with cancer or are in remission can escape to a world of rock climbing, laser tag, arts and crafts and water activities in June through Camp Rising Sun.
The free week-long camp will take place June 6-11 at Timberlake Ministries in Millport, Alabama. It has historically been held at Camp Henry Pratt in Lowndes County.
Founded in 1988 through a Columbus-based ministry, the camp welcomes campers from throughout the country but especially those from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
“I think it’s such a good camp because these kids have all been through some situations in life as far as their treatment and diagnoses, and there’s no other camp like that where everybody understands one another,” said Michelle Carter of Hatley, whose son, Bo, started attending Camp Rising Sun when he was 9.
The camp accommodates for those at every phase in their journey with cancer. If space allows, campers may invite a guest to join them, such as a sibling or close friend.
Will Pate of Amory first attended camp when he was 9 with a friend who was diagnosed with cancer and learned of Camp Rising Sun while receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
“They try to make the experience as traditional as possible so campers can forget about what’s going on and have fun for a while,” he said.
Pate didn’t realize then he would want to come back to Camp Rising Sun every year since. He was a camper until he turned 16 and then he trained to be a counselor.
While training, he was assigned to shadow a counselor and help with various duties, and the memory of one certain camper named Sutton still stands out for him.
“Sutton came a few years ago and stayed in my cabin. He was very shy and hesitant,” Pate said.
During the week of activities, Sutton began to open and interact with the other campers.
“It’s as if a light was switched on for him. He has come back every year since and he has an older brother training to be a counselor,” Pate said.
Bo has attended the camp for four years and after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, he’s excited about going back and seeing friends and counselors he hasn’t seen since 2019.
“He’s really into drawing and is a phenomenal artist so they have arts and crafts. They take them fishing, boating, jet skiing and swimming. They also have a skit night,” Michelle said.
Bo is nearly eight and a half years out of treatment for leukemia and is classified as a survivor. He will be considered cured when he reaches the 10-year mark. He is currently enrolled in a genetic study and a lifetime study program through St. Jude and he’ll decide when he turns 18 if he’d like to continue with the lifetime study.
“We worried about the chemo because he was so young when he took it that it would stunt his growth but in the last year or so, he’s had a growth spurt and is taller,” Michelle said.
Camp Rising Son is currently taking applications for campers and volunteers through its website, www.camprisingsunms.com.
“Donations are welcome, as well as coming as a day volunteer. They’re always looking for new campers,” Pate said.
He counts himself as fortunate to be part of the work of Camp Rising Sun without having to battle cancer himself.
Michelle said the camp is a great opportunity for other young people who have had similar experiences as Bo has.
“We have other kids here in the county that have not been there and we’re trying to spread the word. They have a medical staff there. When they were in Columbus, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department would bring out a mobile unit and kept it out there. You were in a place where there was no cell service so they had service if they needed to get someone out there. They have nurses and nurse practitioners on hand who volunteer,” Michelle said.
She added parents can choose which activities they’d like for their children to be involved in at camp.