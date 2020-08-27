AMORY – Anyone with most any kind of vehicle is welcome to put it up for show Aug. 29 to benefit a good cause. The Zack Wilbanks and Dylan Pickle Benefit Car and Truck show will raise funds for their families.
They were the two deputies struck by a vehicle at a checkpoint in Hamilton July 25. Pickle lost his life following the accident.
“Even if what happened didn’t happen, this is still something we could have done anyway for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. These families sacrifice so much every day, and this is just a small way maybe I can just give back to them,” said Cody Hutson, who is organizing the event.
The car show will be located in the municipal parking lot near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Front Street, behind The Coffee Pot’s previous location. Registration will be from 6 until 8 a.m. Registration is $30, and all proceeds will be split by the families of Wilbanks and Pickle.
“There will be no judging of vehicles; it’s just a car show. If people want to make a donation, we’ll have a donation box set up out front,” Hutson said. “It’s open to all street legal cars, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles.
“If you want to put your grocery-getter in it, you can do that too. It doesn’t have to be anything special. If you want to be a part of it and help the cause, you’re more than welcome to. You don’t have to have any kind of beautiful classic car or anything.”