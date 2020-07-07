ABERDEEN – Early February’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade and ball in Aberdeen were successful enough to already lock in dates for next year’s festivities. Moreover, there are plans to form the Monroe County Carnival Association to organize events.
“We raised $2,500 for the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter. We had unforeseen expenses of doing it the first year, but there will be more profit next year,” said Neil Palmer, who helped spearhead the event. “[Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter President] Ginny Pounders will get the proceeds from the ball [next year], and any other money raised from events will go towards Save Aberdeen Landmarks and the carnival association.”
The theme for 2021’s festivities is “Doing It Big Carnival Style #absolutelyaberdeen.”
Palmer said events will kick off Feb. 4, 2021 with a worship service at James Creek M.B. Church, followed by numerous events including a car show, arts and crafts and food vendors Feb. 5 and 6 at Acker Park. The parade on Main Street and ball are scheduled for Feb. 6.
Palmer is already accepting entry forms for next year’s parade.
For more information about the carnival association or next year’s festivities, call 436-1003.
Working together
Since September, Palmer and James Harris have decorated parts of downtown in honor of Christmas and Mardi Gras. They’ve been putting up lights at Acker Park recently to add to its charm.
“We’ve been like family, and it shows we can work together in Aberdeen,” Palmer said of race relations.
He added anyone can work together to make the town better.
“Everybody always says it’s a black and white thing or it’s a religious thing, but I’ll be the last one to say it,” Harris said. “Working with Neil, I’ve seen a lot that’s a part of our history, but we need to roll.”