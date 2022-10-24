ABERDEEN – Research dating back several decades led up to an Oct. 11 ceremony at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery to mark the burial site of a true daughter of an American Revolution soldier.
Rebecca Nelson Williams was born in 1796 in Rockingham County, Virginia and died May 8, 1852 in Monroe County. Her father, John Nelson, who was born in London in 1751 but migrated to Virginia, fought as a patriot during the Revolutionary War under Col. Thomas Posey and James Buchanan.
“Her father moved to Tennessee because of his land grant from serving in the war so she came with her father to Tennessee. She married in Tennessee, and her husband moved to Monroe County when the lands opened up,” said Tombigbee Chapter Regent Connie Hamilton. “According to the 1850 census, she was living in (supervisor) District 5 on the other side of the Tombigbee River.
“We’ve all been researching our own ancestors, and it’s a very common path that after the war, people came to Tennessee and Kentucky. They went by the waterways and farmed for the most part. The land around the Tombigbee was really rich and fertile and when the lands opened up from the Indians, they relocated down here,” she added.
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted the graveside memorial ceremony, which also attracted DAR State Regent Cindy Mangum, DAR State Chaplain Misty Booth and SAR State President Tommy Thompson, along with members of DAR chapters from Amory and Oxford and Monroe County Historic Preservation Society President Amy Riley.
Local historian and DAR Tombigbee Chapter Register Jerry Harlow discovered Williams through reviewing Lillian Plant Nickles’ historic research.
“I thought that we had to find her and I knew what sixth of the cemetery she was in,” Harlow said. “The Daughters of the American Revolution think it’s very important. They don’t call her a real daughter, she’s a true daughter because she was never in the DAR. She lived and died before the DAR ever came into existence.”
Williams’ gravesite was covered up by storm debris, and Hamilton and her husband, Jack, found her marker. The Old Aberdeen Cemetery is an ongoing project through Tombigbee Chapter of the DAR. Two of Williams’ grandchildren are buried near her in the southeast corner of the Old Aberdeen Cemetery.
“We’re really unique to have a Revolutionary soldier (Charles Gates) buried here and also the daughter of one,” said past Tombigbee Chapter Regent Faith West.
Hamilton credited former honorary state regent and former chapter regent Polly Grimes for her efforts during the past several years to honor Williams.
“We are working on historic preservation. There are three aspects through the new regent, and the first one is historic preservation. She is building bridges, and we are building bridges with the SAR, DAR and the community. The second part of that bridge is education – educating our community and our history here,” Hamilton said.
She said the DAR and SAR, which are working on an online database, want to document where all the Revolutionary War soldiers are buried throughout Mississippi.
“They’re urging members to go out and use an app on their phones to take a picture of the gravesite, and it will mark the coordinates so they can have a directory of where all the Revolutionary soldiers are,” she said, adding there are several known American Revolution soldiers buried in Monroe County, while several other gravesites haven’t been identified.
“We’re all part of the Monroe County Historical Society, and people need to tell somebody if they know about graves or have heard about graves from family stories that maybe unmarked. We have graves in places where people are unaware of,” Hamilton said.
Harlow added she has a list of names of everyone in Monroe County who drew a pension in 1840, which could help in the search.
