AMORY – Tapping into inspiration from his younger years growing up, Dr. William McComb, who is affiliated with North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, has inked his first book, “The Truth That Lies Between.”
“I never thought I’d be a writer but I was always intrigued by writing. It’s a creative outlet for me, as well as a personal challenge,” McComb said. “Life got busy for me, but writing was always in the back of my mind.”
He read every Hardy Boys mystery as a child, which inspired him to pursue writing for himself someday.
“It’s a mystery novel. The story and setting are fictional, but the narrative reflects events in my life growing up in Aberdeen. Readers will pick up clues about life in Amory and Hamilton, as well as Aberdeen,” he said.
McComb was inspired to write the book four years ago during a four-hour drive back home from the coast while his family was asleep in the car.
“All that went through my head at that time has been trashed, but I kept at it once I started,” he said.
Four years later, the first title has been released, and a sequel has been written but is yet to be published. McComb is publishing the books independently.
“It’s clean fiction. There’s no trash in it,” he said.
McComb has already enjoyed good feedback in the first few days since the book was published. One of his biggest fans is Dr. Gerald Parker’s mother-in-law Margaret Holman, who is a resident of River Place Nursing Center. She is an avid reader with a small library of her own in her room.
“This is good. It’s better than I expected,” she said.
She is eagerly awaiting the publishing of the sequel.